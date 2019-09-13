Dana Loesch Blasts Beto Campaign For Selling T-Shirt With ‘Threat’ To ‘Forcibly Steal’ Americans’ Property

Former NRA spokeswoman Dana Loesch blasted Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke for “trying to raise money money off of a threat to the public.”

Appearing on Friday night’s edition of “Tucker Carlson Tonight” with guest-host Brian Kilmeade, Loesch called a message on a T-shirt being sold by O’Rourke’s campaign that says “hell yeah, we’re going to take your AR-15” a threat to “forcibly steal” someone’s “lawfully owned and responsibly used property.”

WATCH:

“I am absolutely amazed that a lawmaker, that someone running for the highest office in the land would actually try to raise money off of a threat to the public,” said Loesch. “And I want to be really clear about this. When you tell law abiding Americans that you are going to forcibly steal their lawfully owned and responsibly used property, that’s a threat. And saying that ‘no you are not, I want to be able to defend myself in return.’ That is not a threat.”

Loesch called O’Rourke’s promise to take away the property of law-abiding Americans a “threat of promised action,” then referred to another attempt “at mass confiscation of firearms in the United States … Wounded Knee.”

“So I don’t know if that’s what Democrats and Beto O’Rourke are trying to move us towards,” she said. “I sincerely hope not. I hope they respect the law of the land. I hope they respect the Constitution. But, I just find this talk reprehensible and I think that the party needs to show where they are with Americans and condemn it.”

The former NRA spokeswoman referred to O’Rourke’s and other Democrats’ likely lack of knowledge on firearm specifics, imploring them to “show the respect of understanding the issue” before “talking about restricting our rights.” (RELATED: ‘My AR Is Ready For You Robert Francis’: Texas Rep Tweets At Beto After Debate, Twitter Explodes)

“Beto O’Rourke just tried red flagging Americans, so I hope all of those Republicans [learn] this is where red flag laws get you,” Loesch concluded.