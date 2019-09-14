Protester Splashed Legislators With Apparent Blood, Highway Patrol Says

A protester allegedly threw a feminine hygiene product containing what appeared to be blood onto the California State Senate floor Friday evening, California Highway Patrol said.

The liquid hit some of the legislators, according to CHP. Authorities reportedly arrested Rebecca Dalelio, 43, on charges including assault, vandalism and disrupting official business.

“My menstrual blood is all over the Senate floor … a representation of the blood of the dead babies,” she said as authorities arrested her, according to a video on social media. “Their blood is on your hands!”

Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed legislation into law Monday that restricts medical vaccine exemptions for kids. The two bills are meant to make it more difficult for medical exemptions to be issued and aim to prevent parents from skipping out on vaccinations because of their personal beliefs. Friday marked the last day of the legislative session.

Anti-vaccine protesters were allowed to view proceedings from the upstairs balcony of the Senate chambers Friday, Fox News reported. Dalelio reportedly hurled unidentified red liquid onto the lawmakers and shouted, “That’s for the dead babies!”

CHP statement on CA Senate incident is now out… “appeared to be blood…” pic.twitter.com/3mjcm8EDB5 — John Myers (@johnmyers) September 14, 2019

The Senate took a recess before convening in a committee room. (RELATED: Instagram To Block Anti-Vaccine Ads By Labeling Them Misinformation)

“A crime was committed today, but the Senate will not be deterred from conducting the people’s business,” Democratic state Senate President Pro Tem Toni Atkins said according to Politico. “We have legislation left to do.”

The liquid hit Democratic state Sens. Holly Mitchell, Melissa Hurtado, Nancy Skinner, Cathleen Galgiani and Susan Rubio, according to Democratic state Sen. Steve Glazer, Politico reported.

Nathan Click, a spokesperson for Newsom, called the act “despicable.”

The last time the state Senate did not meet in its chambers was after a person drove a semi-truck into the Capitol in 2001.

