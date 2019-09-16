US

Watch This Explosive Arrest Video From Dashboard Cam Footage

Mary Margaret Olohan

An ordinary Toledo, Ohio, Police Department arrest quickly became explosive when a woman began fighting the police, video footage reveals.

The footage depicts policeman handcuffing a man next to another handcuffed man behind a police car. A woman approaches and begins fighting the police, a move that results in her own arrest as she screams and fights back. (RELATED: Cowboys Fan Gets Rocked By The Police In Wild Video)

Once policemen have handcuffed her and put her in the back of the police car, the in-car microphone picks up her comments and threats to the policemen.

WATCH:

