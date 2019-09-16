Son Of 9/11 Victim Fires Back At Ilhan Omar: ‘Let’s Place The Victim Card Where It Belongs’

Nicholas Haros, the son of a 9/11 victim who has read victim names at a Ground Zero ceremony on the anniversary of the attack while wearing a shirt with Democratic Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar’s words “Some people did something” across the front, fired back at Omar during a Monday night appearance on Fox News’ “The Story with Martha MacCallum.”

“9/11 was an attack on all Americans,” Omar said, responding to Haros’ initial criticism during a Sunday “Face the Nation” appearance. “It was an attack on all of us. And I certainly could not understand the weight of the pain that the victims of the families of 9/11 must feel. But I think it is really important for us to make sure that we are not forgetting, right, the aftermath of what happened after 9/11. Many Americans found themselves now having their civil rights stripped from them. And so what I was speaking to was the fact that as a Muslim, not only was I suffering as an American who was attacked on that day, but the next day I woke up as my fellow Americans were now treating me as suspect.”

Fox News anchor Martha MacCallum asked Haros for his thoughts after playing a clip of Omar’s comments:

WATCH:

“Well, I thought about it and what I heard her say the second time was that she cannot feel pain for the families and that we should just remember and never forget not the day but the aftermath, and I think that doesn’t quite hit the mark,” Haros said.

Appealing to the forgiveness requirement of his Catholic faith, Haros insisted he could “do no less,” but also appealed to Omar to “educate us” on the “religion of peace, forgiveness, compassion.”

“I don’t personally need an apology but I do think you need to apologize to the American peoples and I would also like to say that I think you are at a political crossroads,” said Haros. “You can continue to support a fringe group of Muslims … Do you want to be on the sign of peace loving Muslims as I am or do you want to continue to represent the fringe element?” (RELATED: Ilhan Omar: ‘Racist’ Trump ‘Wants Every Black/Brown Person Deported And Muslims Banned’)

“All I would suggest, perhaps, that let’s place the victim card where it belongs and that’s on the families,” he concluded.