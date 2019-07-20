Ilhan Omar: ‘Racist’ Trump ‘Wants Every Black/Brown Person Deported And Muslims Banned’

Democratic Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar tweeted that President Donald Trump is a “racist” who wants all minorities “deported and Muslims banned.”

“You all should end this charade and accept that this racist president wants every black/brown person deported and Muslims banned,” Omar tweeted Saturday night, responding to a Vice News post criticizing the president for his contention that those who do not love America should leave.

You all should end this charade and accept that this racist president wants every black/brown person deported and Muslims banned ????????‍♀️ His immigration policies say this much! https://t.co/B6czPntRn4 — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) July 21, 2019

Trump’s ongoing feud with the so-called “Squad,” which includes Omar along with other far left Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ayanna Pressley, and Rashida Tlaib, intensified after the president tweeted Sunday that the congresswomen should “go back” and fix their countries of origin before coming back and offering solutions for the United States. Then, things reached a fever pitch when a Wednesday night Greenville, North Carolina crowd chanted “Send her back!” when Trump brought up recently unearthed comments Omar made in 2013 about Al Qaeda. (RELATED: ‘Four Horsewomen Of The Apocalypse’ — Sen. John Kennedy Rips Squad ‘Whack Jobs’)

While Trump has disavowed the chant and he and his defenders insist the criticisms have nothing to do with race, Democrats and the establishment media continue to insist otherwise.