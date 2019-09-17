Doug Collins Sounds Off On Democrats At Lewandowski Hearing

Georgia Republican Rep. Doug Collins, the ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee, blasted Democrats on Tuesday for continuing their efforts to try to find damaging information on President Donald Trump, from those close to him.

During a hearing for former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski, Collins sounded off on Democrats in the committee for continuing to pull in those close to Trump to try and find negative information on the President. Collins said he does not understand why we are investigating, if Democrats are already saying the president should be impeached.

“Here we go again,” Collins said in his opening statement. “We had Mr. Mueller here, and long day, and it did not go well for what you have proclaimed for over one year and nine months, and what you claim is impeachment criteria. And now, the members have said that the president should be impeached, and so why are we investigating?”

“So what we are going to do is drag this committee through the oversight hearings and talk about things that have been talked ad nauseam and ad nauseam and put up the filters and say what it is and is not, and then we will try to imply that this president shouldn’t be president,” Collins continued.

Democrats investigating President Donald Trump are reportedly considering calling in a number of allies close to Trump who never worked inside the White House to see if they can provide them with information that would damage the president. (RELATED: Democrats Reportedly Consider Calling On Lewandowski, Christie, Manafort To Force Out Dirt On Trump)

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort, are all reportedly being considered to provide testimony before Congress.

House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler requested a number of documents from the White House and sent letters seeking information from people and organizations close to Trump on March 4. (RELATED: Here’s What You Need To Know About House Democrats’ Subpoenas To Those Close To Trump)

The House has continued to push subpoenas on anyone close to President Donald Trump, even after former Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report found there was no collusion or obstruction between the Trump campaign and Russia, leaving many Republicans frustrated and saying the House is using its power to drag down the president before the 2020 election.

House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler sent 81 requests to groups, individuals, and organizations in March, searching for any evidence of constitutional abuses and corruption committed by Trump. The New York Democrat said the requests for documents are intended to “begin investigations, to present the case to the American people about obstruction of justice, about corruption and abuse of power.”

Democrats continue to send out these subpoenas and threats, despite Mueller’s defense of his investigation into the Trump campaign, saying he found no collusion between Russia and the campaign, and that he would be “formally closing the special counsel’s office” and “resigning from the Department of Justice to return to private life.”