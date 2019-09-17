Somali Mob Brutally Attacks Man in Omar’s District

Video footage shows a Somali mob brutally attacking a man in Democratic Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar’s district.

The video depicts a mob suddenly attack a man sitting nearby and proceed to brutally assault him.

The mob punches, hits, and kicks the man, takes running jumps and lands on top of him, and rides over him with a bike before they let him escape.

Violent crimes reportedly increased by 50 percent in 2018, and authorities attribute this rise to Somali gangs. Omar’s district has the highest rate of of terrorist recruits in the United States.

WATCH:

