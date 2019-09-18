Joy Behar Slams Lewandowski: ‘I Have Taught Juvenile Delinquents Who Were More Respectful’

Joy Behar attacked former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski on Tuesday’s “The View,” claiming that she had “taught juvenile delinquents who were more respectful.”

WATCH:

Behar and her co-hosts addressed Monday’s Capitol Hill hearing with Lewandowski, during which he was questioned on a wide range of topics. Lewandowski repeatedly sparred with House Democrats throughout the hearing, referring to California Rep. Eric Swalwell as “President Swalwell” and demanding the Texas Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee repeat her question because what he said he heard was “a rant.” (RELATED: Impeachment Hearing Quickly Devolves Into Chaos As Lewandowski Trolls And Refuses To Answer Questions)

“The White House is now claiming sort of a blanket privilege for anyone when it relates to this investigation and the Mueller report, and that is — that should be blood-curdling,” Sunny Hostin began.

“That should be scary for everybody,” Whoopi Goldberg cut in.

“Why I couldn’t stand watching it or hearing it on the radio is the snarkiness,” Behar added. “I have taught juvenile delinquents who were more respectful in the classroom than this guy, than Kavanaugh — remember Kavanaugh — and others who are in this administration working for Trump. I have had kids who were murderers and pimps who behaved better than this.”

Abby Huntsman agreed, saying, “I thought the same thing, Joy, actually. There used to be a respect for our institutions of power, and I think that’s the saddest part. Time after time in these hearings, if Democrats are hoping to boost this effort to impeach the president, I don’t want any more of what I saw yesterday because that was a total embarrassment for democracy.”