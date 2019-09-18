Nick Carter Files For Restraining Order Against Aaron Carter, Cites ‘Alarming Behavior’

Pop singer Nick Carter has filed a restraining order against his brother Aaron Carter after saying he’s been exhibiting “alarming behavior.”

Nick, 39, announced he had filed a restraining order in a statement shared to his Twitter account Tuesday, according to a report published by NBC News.

Aaron confirmed he had been served restraining order papers and responded on his own Twitter account.

All I ask is for my family to leave me alone. This is blood. Not love. I will never be around you and I don’t want to be around you. I am the one who said I’m done then you send me this!? Ok. Stop trying to get me 5150’d before I file a harassment suit myself nick I have the $ — Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) September 18, 2019

The restraining order comes weeks after TMZ interviewed Aaron over his decision to buy new guns.