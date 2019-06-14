Report: Britney Spears Granted Permanent Restraining Order Against Ex-Manager

Britney Spears reportedly got good news when a judge granted her request for a permanent restraining order against her former manager, Sam Lufti.

A judge ruled that Lufti must not make contact with the 37-year-old pop singer for five years and stay at least 200 yards away from her, her family and her kids at all times, according Thursday to the Blast. (SLIDESHOW: The Sexiest Looks From The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show)

As previously reported, the “Womanizer” hitmaker made headlines last month with news that she went to court to get the restraining order against Lufti because her mental health was at risk.

Documents obtained by TMZ at the time stated that she had filed legal action to “prevent future harm and further psychological trauma.” He was accused of reportedly harassing the singer, her parents and getting her fans all worked up. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Other documents also seemed to hint that the singer believed her ex-manager was reportedly the source for the #FreeBritney movement.

According to the Thursday Blast report:

During the hearing, Britney’s father, Jamie Spears, testified about a text message Sam Lutfi sent to Jamie Lynn Spears’ husband, Jamie Watson. In the text, Lutfi said he could help change the conservatorship so that Britney’s mother, Lynn Spears, would be put in charge. Watson then sent the text message to Jamie, who then contacted his lawyer.Jamie testified that he was upset that Lutfi was attacking his family and trying to “disassemble the conservatorship.”

Lufti’s attorney reportedly said in closing arguments that his client made no critical comments to Spears and made no attempt to contact her. He also stated that he had nothing to do with the #FreeBritney campaign. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

The singer’s family previously blamed Lutfi for taking Spears down the path that led to her mental breakdown in 2008.