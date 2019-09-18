Seattle Seahawks Cut Cardale Jones, Will He Play In The XFL?

Quarterback Cardale Jones is currently looking for a new team.

The legendary Ohio State passer and former Buffalo Bills draft pick was released from the Seattle Seahawks practice squad, according to ProFootballTalk on Tuesday.

Despite being a star for a short time with the Buckeyes and leading them to a title, his pro career really hasn’t panned out at all.

However, his time as a professional quarterback might not officially be over. Jones seems like the perfect kind of guy for the XFL. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

After bouncing around with the Bills, Chargers and Seahawks, he needs a new team and that likely won’t be in the NFL.

That means the XFL is probably his only option left, and it could be a perfect fit. He’s got the name recognition, he’s got a big arm, and he needs a place to play.

Plus, the XFL desperately needs QBs that people recognize. Cardale Jones set the college football world on fire when he took the Buckeyes to a national title.

Right now, the only QB locked in with the XFL is Landry Jones. Not a bad signing, but I’d bet the former OSU star has more name recognition than him across football fans, especially in the Midwest.

Landry Jones might have put up better stats, but Cardale took the Buckeyes on one of the wildest championship runs we’ve ever seen.

Vince McMahon should go and get him in the XFL. It could be the perfect signing.