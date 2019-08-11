It’s Time To Remember Who Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football

Ladies and gentlemen, it’s time to remember who is calling the shots and who is the true King in the North when it comes to college football.

Never forget who is the true King in the North when it comes to college football. pic.twitter.com/vtbKyAPdYe — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) August 10, 2019

The college football season will begin in less than two weeks, and there’s plenty of chatter about where we all respectively rank in the field of power players.

As you can see in the video above, there’s no question about who is the true King in the North. It’s me and there is no close second.

When it comes to watching the wall, there’s nobody you want other than me.

Who is the only person constantly exposing the SEC for what it truly is? Who is the only person holding Nick Saban’s feet to the fire?

Who is the person who is carrying the banner of the Big 10 and Wisconsin into battle on a regular basis? It’s me and me alone. This has become my burden to carry.

They often say a hero doesn’t choose his moments. The moments that define his legacy choose him. In the face of endless criticism and the SEC trying to silence me at all costs, I haven’t yielded an inch.

Not one damn inch of ground, and I never will.

Now, with battle on the horizon for my Wisconsin Badgers, it’s more important now than ever before to remind the world who is running the show.

There can only be one true King in the North and the throne is mine. The SEC fanboys can come for it all they want, but I’ll go down swinging before ever considering abdication.

Am I hero for defending the B1G and leading Wisconsin to victory? I’ll let the history books decide.