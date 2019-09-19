Chelsea Handler: Trump Is ‘The Pinnacle Of White Privilege’

Comedian Chelsea Handler told CNN anchor Chris Cuomo on Wednesday that Trump is, “the pinnacle of white privilege.”

“Let’s keep other people down so we keep winning, so I can keep filling my own pockets,’” Handler said referring to Trump. “At some point, if you really want equality, you have to be OK with other people succeeding … He and the Republican Party at this point are about no one succeeding except for them.” (RELATED: Chelsea Handler Focuses On Her ‘White Privilege’ In Latest Netflix Special)

She went on to say, “The pinnacle of white privilege is him. It’s nauseating, and I feel nauseous just talking about him.”

Trump “is the perfect example of white privilege: ‘Let’s keep other people down so we keep winning, so I can keep filling my own pockets,'” says @chelseahandler, whose new film explores white privilege. “…It’s like the pinnacle of white privilege is him…it’s nauseating.” pic.twitter.com/PDaow7opEH — Cuomo Prime Time (@CuomoPrimeTime) September 19, 2019

Last week, Handler announced her new Netflix called “Hello Privilege, It’s Chelsea” where in it the 44-year-old comedian seeks to analyze “how white privilege impacts American culture — and the ways it’s benefited her own life and career.”

During an interview on the View, as reported by Fox News, Handler admitted that she had to seek Psychotherapy to do the documentary.

“I had to do a lot of therapy to even have these conversations with people because I have a temper and I’m reactive,” Handler told the View female co-hosts. “When somebody’s annoying, I want to tell them that they’re annoying or that they’re stupid.”

She added, “But my exercise in this film was to be more quiet and to stop inserting myself and saying ‘you’re wrong, you’re wrong,’ and to let them say — to be actually just kind of a space for everybody to speak openly.”

Currently, at the time of publication, Handler’s documentary has an audience score of 12% on Rotten Tomatoes.