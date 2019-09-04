Chelsea Handler Focuses On Her ‘White Privilege’ In Latest Netflix Special

Chelsea Handler focuses of her “white privilege” as she travels around speaking to people of all colors in a Netflix documentary set to hit the air this month.

“Thank you for having me here tonight. My name’s Chelsea Handler and I am as white as they come,” the 44-year-old comedian opens in the clip posted Tuesday from her documentary titled “Hello, Privilege. It’s Me, Chelsea.” (RELATED: Chelsea Handler Choose National ‘Coming Out’ Day To Imply That Lindsey Graham Is ‘Closeted’)

WATCH:

“I’m filming a documentary, as you may or may not know about white privilege,” she added, before explaining how she’s “clearly the beneficiary of white privilege.” (RELATED: Chelsea Handler Says Graham Is ‘Being Blackmailed By Russia’)

The former talk show host then detailed experiences from her youth, one being that when she was in highschool and got caught “with dime bags on” her three times with her boyfriend, who was black, “every time he was arrested” and she always got off without punishment.

“Hello, Privilege. It’s Me, Chelsea” follows comedian Chelsea Handler as she confronts and explores her personal and cultural impacts around white privilege,” a description about the film shared on YouTube read.

“Handler travels around the country speaking with a wide range of people on the topic of race including fellow comedians Kevin Hart, Tiffany Haddish, and W. Kamau Bell, anti-racism writer and activist Tim Wise, a Republican women’s group in Orange County, CA, college students at an open mic night, and her former high school boyfriend in New Jersey,” it added.

It airs in September 13 on the streaming site.