Bill De Blasio Drops Out Of Presidential Race

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Friday that he was ending his bid for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2020.

De Blasio made his announcement on “Morning Joe” with host Joe Scarborough, according to NBC News.

WATCH:

De Blasio struggled to gain traction in the presidential race, not clearing 1% average approval. The Real Clear Politics poll of polls gave him 0.2% support as of Friday.

A recent Siena college poll showed him to less popular than President Donald Trump in the state of New York, according to the New York Post. While Trump garnered a 35% favorable rating, de Blasio sunk lower with a 26% approval.

Despite leaving the presidential race, de Blasio expressed his continued commitment to “working people,” via tweet after the show. “It’s true: I’m ending my candidacy for president. But our fight on behalf of working people is far from over.”

