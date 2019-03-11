De Blasio Announces ‘Meatless Mondays’ To Reduce Greenhouse Gas Emissions

New York Mayor Bill De Blasio announced Monday that all New York City public schools will have “Meatless Mondays” beginning in the 2019-2020 school year.

The program, first piloted in Spring 2018 for 15 Brooklyn schools, will offer students all-vegetarian breakfast and lunch menus every Monday.

“Cutting back on meat a little will improve New Yorkers’ health and reduce greenhouse gas emissions,” said de Blasio in a press statement. “We’re expanding Meatless Mondays to all public schools to keep our lunch and planet green for generations to come.” (RELATED: GOP Presents A Climate Change Solution That’s Not Socialism. It’s Called Natural Gas)

Schools Chancellor Richard A. Carranza concurred, saying, “Meatless Mondays are good for our students, communities, and the environment.”

“Our 1.1 million students are taking the next step towards healthier, more sustainable lives,” he added. “Our students and educators are truly leaders in this movement, and I salute them!”

The move to a vegetarian-based diet once a week for New York City public school children comes on the heels of Democrats in Washington pushing veganism in their Green New Deal plan. (RELATED: Proponents Of Green New Deal Struggle To Explain Phase-Out Of Combustion Engine)

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) applauded the inclusion of vegan measures in the GND initiative but is now calling on GND supporters to embrace the vegan lifestyle themselves and “make dismantling the meat, egg, and dairy industries a top priority.”

Follow Kerry on Twitter

Kerry Picket is a host on SiriusXM Patriot 125