‘Biggest Story In Years’: Trump Trolls De Blasio After New York Mayor Drops POTUS Bid

President Donald Trump mocked New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio Friday morning after the Democrat ditched his presidential bid.

De Blasio, who had been polling in the single digits, made his announcement with host Joe Scarborough on NBC News’ “Morning Joe.”

“Oh no, really big political news, perhaps the biggest story in years! Part time Mayor of New York City, @BilldeBlasio, who was polling at a solid ZERO but had tremendous room for growth, has shocking dropped out of the Presidential race. NYC is devastated, he’s coming home!” Trump wrote on Twitter. (RELATED: Bill De Blasio Drops Out Of Presidential Race)

Oh no, really big political news, perhaps the biggest story in years! Part time Mayor of New York City, @BilldeBlasio, who was polling at a solid ZERO but had tremendous room for growth, has shocking dropped out of the Presidential race. NYC is devastated, he’s coming home! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 20, 2019

A Siena College poll showed he is less favorable than Trump in the state of New York, according to the New York Post. De Blasio, whose term as mayor expires in 2021, sunk even lower with 26% approval while the president garnered 35% favorable rating.

“I feel like I’ve contributed all I can to this primary election and it’s clearly not my time,” de Blasio said on “Morning Joe.” “So I’m going to end my presidential campaign, continue my work as mayor of New York City, and I’m going to keep speaking up for working people and for a Democratic Party that stands for working people.”

The mayor has been polling at zero or 1% in many polls.

