Ukrainian Foreign Minister Defends Trump Talk: ‘No Pressure’

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko said Saturday that President Donald Trump did not exert any pressure on his Ukrainian counterpart in a telephone call that has become the subject of media reports.

Prystaiko reportedly noted that “leaders have the right to discuss any problems that exist.”

The conversation has produced a purported White House intelligence agent whistleblower and reports that Trump tried to force Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate the business dealings of former Vice President Joe Biden’s son and Hillary Clinton’s allegation that Trump asked the Ukrainians to interfere in the 2020 elections. The former secretary of state tweeted Friday: “The president asked a foreign power to help him win an election. Again.”

The president asked a foreign power to help him win an election. Again.https://t.co/EjkE84oCCF — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) September 20, 2019

“I know what the conversation was about and I think there was no pressure,” Prystaiko told Hromadske. “There was talk, conversations are different, leaders have the right to discuss any problems that exist. This conversation was long, friendly, and it touched on many questions, sometimes requiring serious answers.” (RELATED: Mystery Whistleblower Complaint Involves Trump Phone Call With Foreign Leader)

Trump was quick to tweet his approval of the Prystaiko’s comments, agreeing that his conversation with the Ukrainian president was “long, friendly, and it touched on many questions.”

“Ukraine Foreign Minister disputes reports of any pressure from Trump. This conversation was long, friendly, and it touched on many questions.” @NBCNews Correct. If your looking for something done wrong, just look at the tape of Sleepy Joe. He is being protected by the Media! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 21, 2019

Zelensky and Trump are scheduled to meet as planned at the United Nations General Assembly next week.