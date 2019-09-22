‘Ask The Right Questions!’: Biden Snaps At Fox News Reporter Peter Doocy

Former Vice President Joe Biden snapped at Fox News reporter Peter Doocy, challenging him Saturday to “ask the right questions.”

Biden, who was in Des Moines with a number of other 2020 Democratic hopefuls for the steak fry, told Doocy that he had never spoken to his son Hunter Biden about his work in the Ukraine. But then the exchange got testy.

WATCH:

Eight. That’s how many times Donald Trump asked a foreign leader to investigate me and my family. Why? Because he knows I’ll beat him like a drum. pic.twitter.com/Oc303alcBi — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) September 21, 2019

“Here is what I know,” a visibly frustrated Biden responded. “I know Trump deserves to be investigated. He is violating every basic norm of a president. You should be asking him the question: why is he on the phone with a foreign leader? Trying to intimidate a foreign leader. If that’s what happened … that appears what happened.”

Biden was referencing a whistleblower’s claim that President Donald Trump had pressured Ukrainian President Zelensky multiple times to help him by investigating his son Hunter Biden. That claim, according to the most recent reports, came from an anonymous source who had no direct knowledge of the phone call in question. (RELATED: Ukrainian Foreign Minister Defends Trump Talk: ‘No Pressure’)

“You should be looking at Trump,” Biden continued, wagging his finger at the gathered reporters. “Trump’s doing this because he knows I’ll beat him like a drum. He’s using the abuse of power, and every element of the presidency to try to do something to smear me.”

“Everybody’s looked at this,” Biden concluded, turning back to Doocy and snapping, “Ask the right questions.”