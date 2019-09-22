Nunes: Ukraine Will Sink Biden’s Campaign, Not Trump’s Presidency

Republican California Rep. Devin Nunes predicts former Vice President Joe Biden’s presidential campaign will be over if his activities in Ukraine are fully revealed.

While holes are starting to appear in the whistleblower story that suggested Trump somehow coerced the Ukrainian president in a July phone call, Nunes told Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures” this week that the reports about Biden’s son’s business dealings “first originated back when Hillary Clinton was trying to make sure Biden didn’t get in the race.”

The prediction comes just as Biden’s front-runner status in the Democratic presidential nomination race is seriously being challenged by Massachusetts Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren who leads Biden by two percentage points in a The Des Moines Register/CNN/Mediacom poll, 22% to 20%. (RELATED: Questions About Joe Biden’s Mental Fitness Creep Into Mainstream)

Nunes, the ranking Republican on the House Intelligence Committee, says all this talk about Trump and Ukraine is not only turning out to be a hollow shell but could ultimately lead to people asking questions about whether Biden interfered with the Ukrainian government and pressured it not to investigate his son’s significant business interests in that country.

On Saturday Russian Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko said Trump exercised “no pressure” during the phone call. The credibility of the whistleblower was seriously shaken by a report that admitted the individual had “no direct” information about the phone call and was relying on hearsay evidence. (RELATED: Joe Biden Says He Never Discussed Hunter Biden’s Ukraine Deal. Hunter Says He Did)

“The left knows that Biden’s son is a problem for him. When Hillary Clinton was running the stories first originated when Clinton was trying to make sure that Biden didn’t get in the race,” Nunes told Fox. “So now that these have been resurrected, I don’t know who came up with the scheme, maybe whistleblower is not partisan, we want to hear from the whistleblower, but it sure looks like the scheme backfired, like I said, I think this is the end of Biden’s campaign.”