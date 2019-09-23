Politics

Giuliani Says Ukraine Paid Hunter Biden $3M In Laundered Money, While Joe Biden and Obama Looked The Other Way

David Krayden Ottawa Bureau Chief

Citing an alleged $3 million payment in laundered money that Ukraine sent to Hunter Biden, Rudy Giuliani says if there’s a problem with the east European country, it’s one for former Vice President Joe Biden and the Democrats.

The former New York mayor went on a Twitter spree early Monday morning, insisting that it’s Joe Biden’s activities in Ukraine that deserve attention, not a July phone call from President Donald Trump to his Ukrainian counterpart. His objective was to suggest that Joe Biden’s provision of aid to Ukraine enabled his son to make millions from his business interests there.

GALIVANTS FERRY, SC - SEPTEMBER 16: Former Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden addresses the crowd at The Galivants Ferry Stump on September 16, 2019 in Galivants Ferry, South Carolina. It's the first time the 143 year-old event has been held in the fall featuring Democratic presidential candidates. (Photo by Sean Rayford/Getty Images)

Giuliani’s latest tweet on the issue claims that “Swamp Media” has buried the story of “the $3 million laundered payment.” (RELATED: Joe Biden Says He Never Discussed His Son’s Ukraine Deal. Hunter Biden Says He Did)

The former prosecutor noted: “One $3 million payment to Biden’s son from Ukraine to Latvia to Cyprus to U.S.” that the U.S. embassy unsuccessfully tried to block allegedly due to the vice president’s influence.

Giuliani has repeatedly called for the U.S. Department of Justice to investigate the activities of both Bidens vis-a-vis Ukraine. Burisma Holdings, Ukraine’s largest private gas company, gave Hunter Biden a seat on its board of directors in April 2014, reportedly to cozy up to prominent Americans who might be able to free the company from being investigated. (RELATED: Nunes: Ukraine Will Sink Biden’s Campaign, Not Trump Presidency)

Biden has bragged about how he successfully applied pressure to Ukraine to remove the prosecutor who was leading that investigation but direct evidence has yet to be found proving that removal to be linked to Burisma probe.

Giuliani asked if Obama knew “that his VP, the one he put in charge of giving billions to Ukraine, had a son who was making millions on the board of one of the most corrupt companies in Ukraine.”

Trump’s personal lawyer predicted that as much as the Democrats are trying to make political hay out of a phone call between two world leaders, the party will soon “own” any scandal associated with Ukraine.

Giuliani concluded his Twitter rant by accusing Biden of lying when the Democratic presidential candidate says “he never talked to his son about his overseas business.”