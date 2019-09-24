Hackers Are Using Edward Snowden’s Book To Steal Data, Install Viruses: Report

Hackers are allegedly using former National Security Agency subcontractor Edward Snowden’s latest book to steal data and install viruses on victims’ computers, according to a malware company’s analysis.

A spam email that includes what looks like an attachment of Snowden’s “Permanent Record” claims the book has been banned and pushes recipients to download, read and share it, according to Bloomberg, citing internet security company Malwarebytes Inc.

Once viewers try to download the book, which details Snowden’s work in the CIA and NSA, a link pops up that — if clicked — downloads malware onto users’ devices to steal financial data or install viruses, Bloomberg reported.

A new phishing scam is tricking people into downloading malware by claiming it’s actually a free copy of Edward Snowden’s new book https://t.co/HkQLuaE3ZS — Bloomberg (@business) September 24, 2019

“It’s going to be pretty effective, especially since people might be tempted to open up the book for free,” Malwarebytes Director if Threat Intelligence Jerome Segura told Bloomberg. “This one maybe more than others because it’s a smarter social engineering trick.”

The Department of Homeland Security called the specific type of malware used in the email, Emotet, “among the most destructive malware” on the internet. (RELATED: Key Elements Of Edward Snowden’s History Have Turned Out To Be Massively Exaggerated)

The U.S. government sued Snowden on Sept. 17 for failing to submit his book to the NSA for review before publishing, the Daily Caller News Foundation reported.

The former government contractor sought political asylum in Russia after the U.S. government charged him in June 2013 with theft of government secrets and violating the Espionage Act.

“We will not permit individuals to enrich themselves, at the expense of the United States, without complying with their pre-publication review obligations,” Assistant Attorney General Jody Hunt said when he announced the lawsuit.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.