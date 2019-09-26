Biden’s Brother Used Him To Leverage Family Business Investments, Source Says

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden’s brother told potential investors the Biden Cancer Initiative could promote their business, according to an executive.

James Biden promised Integrate Oral Care executives that Joe Biden‘s cancer organization would promote the Florida-based oral care organization, Michael Frey told Politico. James Biden make the pledge on a phone call on or around Nov. 8, 2018, said Frey, who is CEO of the health care firm Diverse Medical Management. His firm is suing James Biden.

“He said his brother would be very excited about this product,” Frey said. (RELATED: Ad Calls Out Biden For ‘White Privilege,’ Demands Federal Investigation Into Biden’s Ukraine Dealings)

Diverse Medical Management is suing James Biden and his Tennessee partners, alleging that Biden and his partners weren’t honest in their investment offers in attempts to cause it to go into bankruptcy, Politico reported. Diverse Medical also said Biden and his partners hoped to take the company’s business model.

Frey had a business relationship with James Biden at the time and introduced James Biden and his business partners to Integrate.

“These charges stem from a frivolous lawsuit and are pure fantasy. We are not surprised that such baseless accusations have emerged during the Democratic primaries,” said spokesman David Fuscus on behalf of James Biden and Platinum Global Partners, according to Politico.

“Jim Biden has been clear and consistent that he does not, and has never, discussed his business ventures with his brother,” Fuscus added.

The Biden campaign and Platinum Global Managers have not yet responded to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation. The Biden Cancer Initiative suspended operations in July.

The report comes as the White House released the declassified and un-redacted transcript of President Donald Trump’s call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday. (RELATED: Here’s The Transcript Of Trump’s Call With The Ukrainian President)

The transcript revealed Trump asked the Ukrainian president to investigate the firing of a prosecutor looking into Hunter Biden’s business ties in Ukraine. Trump also asked Zelensky to investigate the private security group, CrowdStrike, that the Democratic National Committee hired to look into Russian server hacks.

There is no evidence in the transcript that confirms Trump offered military aid to Zelensky as part of his request for an investigation into Biden.

