Ad Calls Out Biden For ‘White Privilege,’ Demands Federal Investigation Into Biden’s Ukraine Dealings

A political action ad released Wednesday calls out Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden for “white privilege” and demands a federal investigation into his Ukraine dealings.

The ad, released by Great America PAC, criticizes the former vice president’s alleged role in firing a Ukrainian prosecutor who was examining Hunter Biden’s actions.

“What does white privilege really look like?” a voiceover in the ad asks. “Weeks after Joe Biden visits China as vice president, his son secures a private billion-dollar deal with the Bank of China.” (RELATED: New Yorker Profile Reveals Hunter Biden’s Past With Drugs, Car Crashes And His Divorce)

It continues to mention Hunter Biden’s hiring on the board of a Ukrainian gas company.

“After Biden is named America’s top diplomat to Ukraine,” the narrator adds, “his son joins Ukraine’s largest private gas producer with no relevant experience and lands another million-dollar deal. And before Ukraine’s top prosecutor can investigate the shady dealings of Biden’s son, he gets the prosecutor fired — then brags about it.”

WATCH:

The ad, which will be aired online and on Fox News, came after the White House released the declassified and un-redacted transcript of President Donald Trump’s call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The transcript revealed Trump asked the Ukrainian president to investigate the firing of a prosecutor looking into Hunter Biden’s business ties in Ukraine. Trump also asked Zelensky to investigate the private security group, Crowdstrike, that the Democratic National Committee hired to look into Russian server hacks.

There is no evidence in the transcript that confirms Trump offered military aid to Zelensky as part of his request for an investigation into Biden. (RELATED: Here’s The Transcript Of Trump’s Call With The Ukrainian President)

“I heard you had a prosecutor who was very good and he was shut down and that’s really unfair,” Trump said. “A lot of people are talking about that, the way they shut your very good prosecutor down.”

“There’s a lot of talk about Biden’s son, that Biden stopped the prosecution and a lot of people want to find out about that so whatever you can do with the Attorney General would be great,” Trump added. “Biden went around bragging that he stopped the prosecution so if you can look into it … It sounds horrible to me.”

Biden’s office did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

