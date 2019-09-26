Entertainment

REPORT: Jennifer Lopez And Shakira Set To Perform At Super Bowl LIV

Lauryn Overhultz

Pop singers Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will perform during the halftime show of Super Bowl LIV.

Besides Lopez and Shakira, other performers will also be announced, according to a tweet published by Adam Schefter of ESPN.


The NFL, Pepsi and Roc Nation announced the performers Thursday.

“These two remarkable artists are setting a new precedent for what this show can become, and we’re confident that this will be an incredible performance for the ages,” Pepsi’s Vice President of Marketing Tod Kaplan said in a statement. (RELATED: REPORT: Jennifer Lopez In Talks To Perform At Next Super Bowl Halftime Show)

This is happening. ???? 02.02.20

The two singers confirmed the news on their personal Instagram by posting photos of each other wearing Pepsi themed jewelry with the year 2020 on it.

“This is happening. 02.02.20,” J Lo and Shakira captioned their photos.

Get ready ???? 02.02.20

Shakira and Lopez are seemingly perfect artists to perform at the Miami halftime show considering their success in Latin music. The only other performer who has been left out is Mr. Worldwide himself, Pitbull.

Still, I am looking forward to this performance. It’s going to be wild, sassy and full of really great music.

I was almost positive that Lopez would be performing due to comments she’s made leading up to the announcement, but Shakira being named as a performer was pleasantly surprising.