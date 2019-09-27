Evening Update: Inside A Serial Killer’s Mind, ABC Fumbles Its Ukraine Scoop, Pelosi Can’t Break Up With Russiagate

Cheers to the weekend.

Video columnist Stephanie Hamill sat down with Daily Caller News Foundation managing editor Ethan Barton about ABC seriously dropping the ball on its Trump-Zelensky scoop.

She also talked with DCNF tech reporter Chris White about Nancy Pelosi not being able to break up with Russiagate.

Hamill also got a new look into the mind of a serial killer. Seriously. Daily Caller deputy editor Arthur Bloom broke down how a Texas Ranger was able to get a convicted murderer to confess to over 90 other unsolved cases, making him one of the most prolific serial killers in history.

