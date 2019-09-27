MSNBC’s Katy Tur Says Ukrainian Involvement In 2016 Election Meddling Is ‘Russian Propaganda’

MSNBC’s Katy Tur said Friday that Ukraine wasn’t involved in 2016 election meddling, adding that the idea is “Russian propaganda.”

Marc Lotter, director of strategic communications for President Donald Trump’s 2020 reelection campaign, appeared on “MSNBC Live With Katy Tur.” He noted that Ukraine has been accused of meddling in the 2016 election. Tur dismissed the statement.

“So this is a personal favor for the president to go and root out what he says is dirt? That hasn’t existed – the Ukrainians haven’t found before,” Tur said after Lotter noted Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani is “a seasoned prosecutor” who has exposed government corruption and said “that’s not true.”

“He talked about investigating Ukrainian meddling in the 2016 election, which has been documented,” Lotter said. (RELATED: Multiple Outlets Chop Up Ukraine Transcript, Focusing Only On Trump’s Comment On Biden)

WATCH:

“That’s Russian propaganda, Marc,” Tur said.

However, multiple outlets have reported about possible Ukraine election meddling. A Politico investigation found that “Ukrainian government officials tried to help Hillary Clinton and undermine Trump,” according to its 2017 article on the topic.

Lotter brought this up to Tur, saying, “It’s actually in Politico as reported by Ken Vogel who works for The New York Times.”

A 2018 New York Times article also backs up allegations that Ukraine meddled in the election.

“The Kiev District Administrative Court, in a statement issued Wednesday, said that Artem Sytnik, the head of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine, the agency that had released information about the payments, had violated the law,” according to The NYT. “The court’s statement said this violation ‘resulted in meddling in the electoral process of the United States in 2016’ and damaged the national interests of Ukraine.”

U.S. Attorney John Durham is also investigating Ukraine for possible election meddling, the Washington Times reported Wednesday. The Justice Department confirmed this Wednesday, the article added.

“A Department of Justice team led by U.S. Attorney John Durham is separately exploring the extent to which a number of countries, including Ukraine, played a role in the counterintelligence investigation directed at the Trump campaign during the 2016 election,” Kerri Kupec, a Justice Department spokeswoman, said in a statement.

