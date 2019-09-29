Robert De Niro Drops F-Bombs Over Backlash For Speaking Out Against Trump

Robert De Niro dropped a series of F-bombs Sunday when asked about the backlash he gets from Fox News for speaking out against President Donald Trump.

“This guy [Trump] should not be president period,” the 76-year-old actor explained during a live appearance on CNN’s “Reliable Sources” with Brian Stelter. (RELATED: Robert De Niro Said ‘F**k Trump’ At The Tony Awards, And The Audience Went Wild)

WATCH:

—@BrianStelter asks Robert De Niro about criticism he gets from Fox for speaking out against Trump. “Fuck em,” De Niro replies. “Fuck em.” Stelter reminds him, “This is cable, so it’s not an FCC violation, but it is still a Sunday morning.” pic.twitter.com/9IOo1VvXCM — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) September 29, 2019

“Fuck em. Fuck em,” De Niro repeated, before saying “sorry” for using such language. (RELATED: ‘Die Hard’ Actor Rips Into De Niro: ‘It Was Disgusting What You Did’)

“Well you know this is cable, so it’s not an FCC violation, but it is still Sunday morning,” Stelter replied to the “Raging Bull” star’s comments. “I do wonder why you choose to go that way?”

“Well, we’re in a point, let me say something,” the actor responded. “We are in a moment in our lives, in this country, where this guy [Trump] is like a gangster.”

“He’s come along and he’s said things, done things we say over and over again,” he added . “This is terrible. We’re in a terrible situation and this guy just keeps going on and on and on without being stopped.”

Stelter then stopped the conversation and went to a commercial break.

De Niro has been very outspoken against President Trump since he was sworn into office. Most recently, he was booed and cheered at an event honoring Al Pacino when he called for the “impeachment and imprisonment” of Trump, per TMZ.