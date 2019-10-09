Fox News ‘Terminates’ Trey Gowdy

Fox News announced Wednesday that the former South Carolina Rep. Trey Gowdy has been “terminated” by the network.

Gowdy’s firing comes after he reportedly agreed to help the White House fight a Democrat led impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump. Fox originally hired the former representative as an on-air contributor back in January. (RELATED: REPORT: Trey Gowdy Signs On To Help Trump Fight Impeachment Battle)

“Trey Gowdy has been terminated and is no longer a contributor,” a Fox News spokesperson told the Hollywood Reporter.

New: A Fox spokesperson says Trey Gowdy has been “terminated and is no longer a contributor.” The move comes after the White House retained Gowdy as outside counsel for the House impeachment inquiry. Gowdy had just been hired as a Fox contributor in January. — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) October 9, 2019



The former South Carolina representative rose to fame as chairman of the House oversight committee. During his tenure, he led investigations into the 2012 Benghazi terrorist attacks in Libya, and supported other inquiries into former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

Gowdy decided to not run for reelection in the 2018 midterms after serving 8 years in the House.

“Whatever skills I may have are better utilized in a courtroom than in Congress, and I enjoy our justice system more than our political system,” Gowdy said before the 2018 midterm elections, according to Bloomberg.