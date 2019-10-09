Rudy Giuliani Says He’s Not Intimidated By House Democrats, Reminds Us That He Once Took On The Mob

President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, who is at the center of the Ukraine controversy, says he’s not intimidated by House Democrats or former Vice President Joe Biden who recently attempted to get him banned from the airwaves.

During a sit down interview with the Daily Caller’s Stephanie Hamill, Giuliani said that the Democrats attacks against him are small potatoes compared to what he has been through in his lifetime. (RELATED: Here Are The Biggest Things The Media Are Ignoring In The Biden-Ukraine Scandal.)

“If I were afraid of them it would be really pathetic. I had the Mafia twice put out contracts to kill me. In fact one time for $800,000 and then four years later for only $400,000—I was insulted my value went down,” Giuliani explained.

He went to say if he wasn’t worried about the mafia, why would he be worried about ‘little Joe’?

He went on to question Biden’s mental state.

These remarks were part of an hour long exclusive interview with the Caller.

WATCH:

