Biden: ‘We Allow The Homophobes’ To Control The Agenda

Former Vice President Joe Biden said Thursday that “we allow the homophobes to be able to control the agenda” when it comes to LGBTQ equality.

The Democratic presidential candidate spoke Thursday at the CNN LGBTQ forum in Los Angeles focusing on lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer issues. Biden spoke heatedly about discrimination toward LGBTQ people he suggested can cause individuals to lose their job a day after getting married.

“The American people are better than we give them credit for, but we allow — we allow the homophobes to be able to control the agenda,” Biden said.

“No, I really mean it. I really, truly mean it,” he added. (RELATED: Warren And Buttigieg Release LGBTQ Rights Plans Ahead Of CNN Town Hall)

Biden said he wanted to keep educating the public on LGBTQ issues.

“Part of the responsibility of a president is to convince, is to persuade, is to be able to let people know what is actually going on out there.”

WATCH:





