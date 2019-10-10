St. Louis Cardinals Manager Mike Shildt Gives Incredible Speech After Beating The Braves

St. Louis Cardinals manager Mike Shildt gave an incredible speech Wednesday night after beating the Braves to advance in the MLB playoffs.

Following the slaughter of Atlanta, Shildt addressed his team in the locker room, and his comments were incredible on every level.

"No one fucks with us ever. Ever! Now, I don't give a fuck who we play. We're gonna fuck them up. We're gonna take it right to them the whole fucking way. We're gonna kick their fucking ass," Shildt told the team after the big win.

Watch his full comments below.

Mike Shildt: “The [Braves] started some shit. We finished the shit. And that’s how we roll. No one fucks with us ever. Now, I don’t give a fuck who we play. We’re gonna fuck them up. We’re gonna take it right to them the whole fucking way. We’re gonna kick their fucking ass.” pic.twitter.com/2J7jyJc60O — STLSportsCentral (@stlsportscntrl) October 10, 2019

Who is ready to run through a damn wall right now? That's one hell of a speech. I'm ready to invade a foreign country right now.

I love a great speech when I hear one, and that one from Shildt didn't disappoint at all. If that's the energy the Cardinals have going forward, then we might as well crown them champions right now.

No way they’re losing if they’re getting locker hype speeches like that!

That’s going to go down as one of the greatest sports speeches ever given. Now, it’s not Herb Brooks before the Miracle on Ice, but that’ll probably never be topped.

Outside of Brooks’ legendary words, I think Shildt has found himself in some rarified air when it comes to giving a great sports speech.

Props to Shildt for leading his men into battle. Hell of a speech and hell of a win!