Paige VanZant Puts Fighting Skills On Display As UFC Return Speculation Ramps Up

Paige VanZant reminded the world she’s able to still kick some butt with a recent Instagram video.

VanZant, who is finally healthy after recovering from arm surgery, posted a video of herself going at it with her coach.

Without much effort, the UFC sensation took her to the ground and kept her there.

VanZant hasn't fought since getting a big win over Rachael Ostovich to start 2019, and there's no set date for a return just yet.

However, she has been cleared to fight, and I’d have to imagine she’ll be back sooner than later. She’s one of the most popular women in the UFC, and Dana White wants her front and center.

There’s no question about that at all. The UFC is better off when VanZant is at the top of her game.

Hopefully, she can get back in the octagon very soon. I love watching her fight. She’s electric, she’s got a ton of energy, and she can be violent as all hell.

Whoever she fights next, I hope she just lights them up.

Go, Paige, go! Can’t wait to see what she does next.