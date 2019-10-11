Report: Bella Hadid And The Weeknd Back Together After Split Two Months Ago

Bella Hadid and singer, The Weeknd, have reportedly rekindled their flame and are back together again after news surfaced two months ago that they had split up.

“Abel [Tesfaye, The Weeknd] met up with Bella last night for her third birthday celebration at L’Avenue,” source close to the 23-year-old Victoria’s Secret model shared with E! News in a piece published Friday. (RELATED: Bella Hadid Apologizes After Facing Backlash Over Snap Deemed Rude To Arab Countries)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by (@bellahadid) on Sep 21, 2019 at 1:33pm PDT

"He was with her the entire night and they left together to go back to the apartment they both shared," the source added.

The source continued, “You could tell that they were definitely in love and they both looked very happy being around each other.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by (@bellahadid) on Jul 10, 2019 at 12:05pm PDT

It comes after news broke in August that Hadid and Tesfaye’s, who have dated on and off again for the last few years, relationship was over, citing “distance” as a huge factor for the break-up this time.

“Bella and Abel have been in touch the last couple of weeks and have been working on their relationship,” the insider shared. “Initially, Abel reached out to Bella first checking in to say hello, and she agreed to meet up with him.”

“There was no love lost between the two Abel just had a few things he needed to work on and his focus was elsewhere,” the source continued. “They are in a better place right now but are trying to keep things on the down low. They both want to be more private about it this time around.”

As previously reported, the two were first linked together in 2015 at a Coachella music festival. They then split in December of that year only to have reports surface in February of 2016 that they were an item again.

And that pattern would continue over the next few years, with news last July that they were once again an item, after the couple was spotted partying together in Tokyo.