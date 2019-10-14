Super K-Pop Star Sulli Dead At Age 25

The K-Pop family is mourning the loss of one of their own after news surfaced that star Sulli was found dead in her apartment Monday. She was 25.

Korean Police confirmed to CNN that, Sulli, born Choi Jin-ri, was found dead by her manager on the second floor of the singer’s Sujeong-gu apartment. The exact cause of her death is unknown. However, a note discovered at the scene indicates the pop star reportedly killed herself. Authorities said though they “will leave all possibilities open and investigate.” (RELATED: Legendary Comic Don Rickles Died At Age 90)

“We are sorry to tell everyone the sorrowful and sad news. Sulli has left us,” a statement from the singer’s talent agency, SM Entertainment read, according to People magazine.(RELATED: Hollywood Reacts To Death Of Legendary Actress Doris Day)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 설리가진리 (Sulli) (@jelly_jilli) on Sep 28, 2019 at 10:22pm PDT

“We cannot believe the situation and we are simply in a state of grief,” the statement added. “We express our deepest condolences to the deceased, who went on their final path.”

The agency also pleaded with people to not spread rumors until the exact cause of death is determined.

“Please refrain from spreading speculative articles or rumors in respect of the bereaved’s family who are saddened by the sudden tragedy,” the statement shared.

Sulli, formerly with the popular gift group f(x), got her start in the entertainment industry by acting at a very young age. She left to join the girl group in 2009 before leaving in 2015 to get back to acting. Most notably, she appeared in the superhero film titled “Real.”

Recently, she had decided to get back to her music roots and released a video called “Goblin.”

Sulli had been open in the past about the pressures she felt from the industry and how that had effected her mental health.

Earlier this month, she was a guest on the reality TV show “Reply Night.” During her appearance she talked about dealing with online bullying and harassment while sharing her struggles with depression.