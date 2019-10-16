Joe Biden Offers Rebuke Of Warren, Accuses Her Of Trying To ‘Con’ Americans

Former Vice President Joe Biden rebuked Democratic Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren while speaking to reporters Wednesday after an appearance in Ohio.

Addressing Warren’s continued refusal to answer the question posed during Tuesday night’s debate — whether or not her Medicare for All plan would increase taxes — Biden suggested that Warren was trying to pull a fast one on the American people.

Biden linked Warren’s inability to say how much her plans would cost to Trump who tried “to con the American people” into thinking that his broad policy proposals could become law “If you’re going do it, tell us how you’re going do it. It’s called truth in speaking,” he said. pic.twitter.com/fzrgSjJkpW — Marianna Sotomayor (@MariannaNBCNews) October 16, 2019

Quite a quote from Biden on Warren: “the last thing” Dems “should be doing is playing Trump’s game and trying to con the American people to think this is easy. There’s nothing easy about it. If you’re going do it, tell us how you’re going do it. It’s called truth in speaking” — Allan Smith (@akarl_smith) October 16, 2019

“Credibility matters. It matters — the question that I think that Senator Warren is going to have to face, she’s going to have to tell the truth, or the question will be raised about whether or not she’s going to be candid and honest with the American people,” Biden said.

The former vice president then turned to Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, arguing that his plan was also impossible to fund.

“God love Bernie, and it was really good, I really mean it, to see him so healthy and moving last night, I really mean that. And he’s been through hell, by the way,” Biden continued. “You know his daughter-in-law died of cancer like my son, I mean this guy has been through hell, I was glad to see him, I really mean it. But Bernie, Bernie doesn’t pay for half his plan.”

“Look the last thing the Democrats should be doing is playing Trump’s game and trying to con the American people to think this is easy. There’s nothing easy about it. If you’re going to do it, tell us how you’re going to do it. It’s called truth in speaking,” Biden concluded. (RELATED: Warren Skirts Question On Taxes, Buttigieg And Klobuchar Take The Fight To Her)

Warren and Sanders both faced challenges during the debate Tuesday night as South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar pressed them to explain how they planned to pay for their respective plans.

