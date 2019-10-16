Need A Roasting Pan For Thanksgiving? Our Initial Analysis Shows This One Is The Best

Welcome to the middle of October. Fall weather is underway and from this point on, the rest of the year usually flies by. This is largely due to the plethora of holiday fun and festivities over the next few months. Are you organized? Have you started to think about what you will need for the upcoming holidays? Will you be preparing meals for any family or friends? Now is a great month to assess your cookware needs. It is only six weeks until Thanksgiving, so it’s a good time to start planning your menu, your guest list, and your list of supplies.

Regardless of where you celebrate Thanksgiving, it most likely will include some sort of turkey. If you are need of a turkey roasting pan, I have a great recommendation. The Cuisinart 7117-16UR Chef’s Classic Stainless 16-Inch Rectangular Roaster with Rack is perfect for roasting a 20-25-pound bird or smaller. There are many options for turkey roasting pans. In looking for the best pan, I found this Cuisinart roaster tops all the lists. It is sturdy, designed for optimum, flavorful cooking, easy to clean, and reasonably priced. It checks all the boxes.

The Cuisinart 7117-16UR Chef’s Classic Stainless 16-Inch Rectangular Roaster with Rack, Roaster Rack is one of our favorites!

The stainless steel, triple-ply construction allows it to conduct heat evenly and hold the heat longer. The heat surround technology is also induction ready. Riveted stainless steel handles, an included interior rack, and a draining ditch around the side walls make it easy to cook any bird or roast. The design allows heat to circulate around the meat while keeping it from boiling in its own juices. Additionally, drip-free pouring allows you to extract the juices to prepare your gravy. Plus, the rack and pan are dishwasher safe making clean-up a breeze. If you’ve ever cleaned up after Thanksgiving dinner, you know this is not an underrated feature. Post meal cleaning can take as long as the meal prep, and it isn’t as fun.

The sturdy pan weighs about six pounds and measures 12.8” X 16.8” X 3.4”. Cuisinart is a trusted brand in kitchen ware and the company supports their product with a lifetime warranty. It is understandable why this pan is Amazon’s Choice for turkey pans. Purchasers rate it 4.4 out of 5 stars and remark that this pan will “last for years,” is “large enough for a huge turkey,” and “cleans up easily without any trouble.” The product lists for $110, but Amazon has it on sale right for 60% off right now . You can get the pan today for only $43.78 with free shipping. This a fantastic price and the reduction may not last through the holidays! Take advantage of it today and be prepared for your holiday cooking.

Have a suggestion for a cool product or great deal that you think Daily Caller readers need to know about? Email the Daily Dealer at dealer@dailycaller.com.

Follow The Daily Dealer on Twitter and Facebook

The Daily Caller is devoted to showing you things that you’ll like or find interesting. We do have partnerships with affiliates, so The Daily Caller may get a small share of the revenue from any purchase.