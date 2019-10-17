Mattis Rips Trump: ‘I Earned My Spurs On The Battlefield’

Former Defense Secretary James Mattis took repeated shots at President Donald Trump during the annual Al Smith Memorial Foundation dinner Thursday night.

Mattis called himself the “Meryl Streep of generals” and poked fun at Trump’s draft deferments at the annual dinner, where speakers generally make jokes about politicians and political issues.

Mattis drew laughs by making a crack about Trump reportedly calling him “overrated,” saying he was “honored to be considered [overrated] by Donald Trump because he also called Meryl Streep an overrated actress. So I guess I’m the Meryl Streep of generals, and frankly that sounds pretty good to me.” (RELATED: ‘I Won’t Even Call Him A Man’ — James Mattis Goes Off On Synagogue Shooting Suspect)

WATCH:

General Mattis reacts to President Trump calling him an “overrated general”: “I’m honored to be considered that by Donald Trump because he also called Meryl Streep an overrated actress. So I guess I’m the Meryl Streep of generals, and frankly that sounds pretty good to me.” pic.twitter.com/eTACpvlMA3 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) October 18, 2019

Mattis also ribbed the president for reportedly receiving a draft deferment after being diagnosed with bone spurs.

“I earned my spurs on the battlefield; Donald Trump earned his spurs from the doctor,” joked the former general.

