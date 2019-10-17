‘No Arms Of Any Kind’: Sen. Rand Paul Wants To Stop All Arms Sales To Turkey, For Now   

Republican Kentucky Senator Rand Paul wants the U.S. to stop all arm sales to Turkey over the country’s offensive into Northern Syria.

“No arms of any kind, for the time being,” said Paul during a sit down interview with the Daily Caller’s Stephanie Hamill.

This interview took place before he introduced the bill on the Senate floor Thursday. (Pence, Pompeo Secure Ceasefire In Syria During Turkey Trip.)

Paul also discussed why he supports President Donald Trump’s decision to pull troops from Syria and his views on the Kurdish fighters.

WATCH:

———————————————————————————————————————————————————————-

NOW CHECK OUT The Daily Caller’s most popular shows:

Nike Sides With Colin Kaepernick, Many Customers Revolt