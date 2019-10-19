Rand Paul Confronted In California Restaurant: ‘We’re Not Putting Up With Your Republican Bulls**t!’

Republican Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul and a senior staffer were confronted by two people while eating lunch in a California restaurant Friday. While one seemed calm and interested in a discussion, the other quickly took things to another level.

Paul’s deputy chief of staff, Sergio Gor, posted a short video of part of the interaction on Twitter.

“While having lunch with @RandPaul in California, we got verbally assaulted by these aggressive libs complaining about incivility,” Gor wrote Friday evening. “Check out the vid! #unhinged.”

The beginning of the video shows a man talking calmly and insisting he’s “not being rude” and that he has “a right to speak” to Paul because the senator is a public official.

A woman can be seen recording with her phone, then making a gesture before shouting, “You just ran into two people from New York, kiddo, and we’re not putting up with your Republican bullshit!”

Meanwhile, the man tries to continue the conversation: “All I am saying is that while you and I possibly, probably, don’t have much in common politically, alright? We are Americans.” (RELATED: Mitch McConnell Confronted By Angry Diners At Louisville Restaurant)

The short video does not show the beginning or the end of the conversation. The Daily Caller reached out to Senator Paul’s office for comment.