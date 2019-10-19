Trump Announces He Won’t Host G7 Summit At Doral Resort

President Donald Trump said Saturday that he will no longer be hosting the next G7 summit at his Doral resort in Florida following pushback from “the Hostile Media & their Democrat Partners.”

Acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney announced Thursday that the president chose his resort, the Trump National Doral Miami, for the G7 summit in 2020. Trump was called out over the choice because of concerns that it would benefit him financially. World leaders would have been staying at the resort at cost, Mulvaney said.

Trump changed course Saturday evening, tweeting that the administration would find a different location after “Media & Democrat Crazed and Irrational Hostility.”

One potential new location for the summit is Camp David, Trump added. (RELATED: World Leaders At G7 Summit Coalesce Around Empty Chair As Trump Skips Climate Change Session)

“Therefore, based on both Media & Democrat Crazed and Irrational Hostility, we will no longer consider Trump National Doral, Miami, as the Host Site for the G-7 in 2020,” Trump tweeted. “We will begin the search for another site, including the possibility of Camp David, immediately. Thank you!”

…..its own 50 to 70 unit building. Would set up better than other alternatives. I announced that I would be willing to do it at NO PROFIT or, if legally permissible, at ZERO COST to the USA. But, as usual, the Hostile Media & their Democrat Partners went CRAZY! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 20, 2019

The president also said he would have been willing to host the event at the resort for “NO PROFIT or, if legally permissible, at ZERO COST to the USA.”

