Amber Heard Calls Out Instagram’s No-Nipple Policy Using Co-Star’s Chest Shot

Amber Heard blasted Instagram’s no-nipple policy after she said the site took down a racy picture she posted showing her braless in a black blazer that revealed one nipple.

In response, the 33-year-old actress, posted the exact same black-and-white picture, but instead used a photoshopped image of her “Aquaman” co-star Jason Momoa, showing his face and his chest exposed while wearing the jacket, per Fox News in piece published Monday. (RELATED: Celebrate Anna Kendrick’s Birthday With Her Hottest Looks [SLIDESHOW])

She captioned the photoshopped snap.” In honor of IG’s rigorous and equitable Community Guidelines against showing the Female nipple ..and since mine enjoyed the brief privilege that’s afforded to my male counterparts..”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amber Heard (@amberheard) on Oct 19, 2019 at 8:36pm PDT

“I decided to pay homage by replacing it with a picture that DID meet IG’s strict nudity guidelines and such careful gender policies,” she added, while encouraging followers to check out her Instagram story to see both shots and vote on the one they liked best. (RELATED: Johnny Depp Hitting Rock Bottom Involves Spending Tens Of Thousands Of Dollars On Alcohol)

Because of the site’s policy allowing for male nipples, it has not been removed.

The original picture, shared by the “Zombieland” star, was from her shoot with Interview Magazine for its September issue. In the snap, she’s wearing no bra with a long-sleeve, button-up jacket left unbuttoned.

Heard later made a comment to Momoa, telling him she used his “pecs” to make a point.

According to the report:

Per its Community Guidelines: “We know that there are times when people might want to share nude images that are artistic or creative in nature, but for a variety of reasons, we don’t allow nudity on Instagram. This includes photos, videos, and some digitally-created content that show sexual intercourse, genitals, and close-ups of fully-nude buttocks. It also includes some photos of female nipples, but photos of post-mastectomy scarring and women actively breastfeeding are allowed. Nudity in photos of paintings and sculptures is OK, too.”

The “Justice League” star is not the first celebrity to call out the site’s nudity policy. Others include star’s like, Chrissy Teigen, Miley Cyrus and Sarah Silverman.