Celebrate Amber Heard’s Birthday With These Unforgettable Looks

It’s Amber Heard’s birthday on Monday.

In honor of the 33-year-old actress‘ day, we scoured the internet to find her most unforgettable looks on the red carpet and stage to date. And there truly have been so many of them. (RELATED: Celebrate Anna Kendrick’s Birthday With Her Hottest Looks [SLIDESHOW])

Born in Austin, Texas, the “North Country” star got her first big break in the entertainment business in 2004 when she landed a part on the TV sports drama “Friday Night Lights.” (RELATED: Celebrate Kate Upton’s Birthday With These Unforgettable Shots [SLIDESHOW])

Soon she would go from the small to the big screen when she scored a few small parts on such films as “Drop Dead Sexy” in 2005 and “Alpha Dog” in 2006.(RELATED: Check Out The Hottest Looks From The 60th Grammy Awards [SLIDESHOW])

But it wouldn’t be until she was cast in the unlikely comedy hit “Pineapple Express” in 2008, alongside such stars as James Franco and Seth Rogen, that she would become a worldwide celebrity. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

She is also known for being briefly married to actor Johnny Depp after the two wed in February 2015 before she filed for divorce a year later.

Most recently, she was cast as Mera in DC’s next superhero film “Aquaman.” (RELATED: Celebrate Samantha Hoopes’ Birthday With Her Hottest Looks)

And on top of all that talent, she’s drop-dead gorgeous. But you don’t have to take our word for it. Check out this list of her hottest looks and let us know if you agree.(RELATED: Take A Look Back At Adriana Lima’s Career With Victoria’s Secret)

Here’s to hoping this year is her greatest one yet. Happy Birthday, Amber!