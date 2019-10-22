Best Gun Owner Accessories To Own (So Far) In 2019

Gun owners take pride in their guns and assume the responsibility to use them safely – meaning that they are properly used, properly maintained, and properly stored. Gun owners love the Second Amendment – its protected under the constitution after all – and take pride in doing their part to show both the amendment and our country – America – the respect they deserve. Check out what products Daily Dealer has found – did we mention we love America!

Proper Use

Ever been asked to put on your “eyes and ears”? Many gun ranges require the use of eye and ear protection to ensure that individuals are safe while using their facilities, and even when they are not required, shooters should still take caution and always wear them – we are talking about responsibility after all! Daily Dealer found you the ultimate ear protection gear made by Howard Leight. These earmuffs are electronic and have microphones that enhance range commands and natural sounds; the microphones automatically shut off upon detecting sounds over 82 db – anything really loud. These Howard Leight earmuffs ensure that your ears are protected from loud gunshots, without the inconvenience of having to take them on and off to communicate with others around you!

“If you’re looking for cheap active ear pro there are myriad options available from $15 to over $1,000. There is a reason these Howard Leight Impact Sport muffs are probably the most popular model of their type on the market — they’re dirt cheap and work very well. They’re built well for a $50 product, and battery replacement — the 3M Peltor’s Achilles’ Heel — is sublimely simple, quick, and intuitive. That, and standard alkaline batteries seemingly last forever! They feel much more well built, and fit and feel MUCH nicer than the $50 Peltors they compete with. I have had three sets of Peltors as well (and have ComTac III and IV’s too), and these Leights are a far superior alternative to the 3M’s. If you’re considering both units, there’s your answer — get the Leights. Period.”-one enthusiastic reviewer

Also consider the fact that this earmuff set has been reviewed over 16,000, meaning that its not only of the most popular choices…it’s also one of the most scrutinized..and despite this scrutiny, these Howard Leight earmuffs enjoy high ratings of 4.5 out of 5 or greater in “volume control”, “noise cancellation” and “material quality”.

One thing to keep in mind though is that these headphones are designed more towards outdoor shooting ranges. One reviewer states this outright, noting “this earmuff is for outdoor shooting ranges or other unenclosed areas. After testing at both indoor and outdoor ranges it was obvious to me – and my ears – that the sound coming through the earmuff at my indoor range was far too loud to be comfortable especially if someone else is shooting large calibers and/or magnum loads . It works fine at outdoor ranges however[.]”

With all of the above in mind, it’s pretty easy for use to recommend these electronic earmuffs to assist with proper use, but let us know in the comments if you have any other recommendations.





Proper Maintenance

Every gun needs a good clean to ensure that it is safe to use and properly working. Gloryfire’s universal gun cleaning kit has everything you need to clean and maintain your gun collection – shotguns, rifles, and pistols. This all in one kit has every gun cleaning tool you could ever need! Reviewers are raving about both the value buy and the amount of attachments that this kit includes.

“This Gun cleaning kit is an excellent bargain. I was in a local gun store and was trying to piece together enough instruments to get all of my guns clean and before you know it I was well over $100 and started looking for multi kits like this one. I quickly decided to order this kit while standing in the store after realizing that this kit offered approx twice the attachments that most of the kits I was looking at while being half the cost. I have cleaned all of my guns with this and am really happy with the product.”-one reviewer.

Another reviewer noted that “This thing will clean everything from a Revolutionary War musket to a BB gun. It also comes with some extra swabs and various weapon receiver cleaning tools that are not even pictured. and yes, you can join together all of those rods long enough to be able to go down a musket Barrel, or my Barrett, my 10 gauge shotgun, everything down the line from there to a pellet pistol.”

The main takeaway? This kit will help you clean anything, for a pretty good price. The one thing critical reviewers would like you to keep in mind however, is that sometimes due to shipping, items in the kit were out of place upon opening though this seems to be more of an issue with Amazon (and one that has since been addressed). Just be sure to let us and the other readers know in the comments what you think of the kit if you do end up picking it up.





Proper Storage

Properly storing your guns is also important. It ensures that you have access to your guns, and keeps the people who you don’t want to have access to them away! Daily Dealer has found a gun cabinet to help keep you, your family, your home, and your guns safe while they are being stored – unfortunately time doesn’t allow for us to be shooting all day every day. This cabinet can store up to 18 guns and has storage that you can design and customize to your needs.

I thought one reviewer gave this a pretty fair and through breakdown when he says

“If you get what you pay for I got my money’s worth. I needed a low cost gun safe that was durable enough to keep my guns safe from my kids (or, the other way around, whatever). It’s sturdy solid strong and locks. So, I am very happy. Yay!”

The same user also gives this a pretty fair review in total,

listing off “Just a few things to be aware of but hopefully not deter anyone…The instructions were terrible. With so few peices to assemble, there should have been easier instructions to follow. The issue here stems from having a customizable/reversable assembly but only one set of instructions. I had to disassemble and reassemble several times. There are two screws on the bottom that scratched my floor once assembled. Cheap stoppers/risers could fix this. Perhaps I can modify. Lastly, the dents, There were some. They weren’t that noticeable and they are on the back. I don’t even care.”

There seems like there are some more expensive choices for gun cabinets, and depending on how many you own, you may want to utilize smaller gun safes (Related https://dailycaller.com/handgun-safe), but overall this is a solid choice for most responsible gun owners.





