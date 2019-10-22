Country Star Maren Morris Shares Life-Changing News

Country superstar Maren Morris got everyone’s attention Tuesday when she shared the life-changing news that she and husband, Ryan Hurd are expecting their first child.

"The irony is just too rich that after a year of living in the 'GIRL' headspace, the universe would give us a baby boy to even things out," the 29-year-old country singer captioned a sweet post on Instagram, along with a snapshot of her sporting a baby bump.

"See you in 2020, little one."

And clearly, people couldn’t be happier for the country singer and the upcoming arrival of their little bundle of joy.

Actress Lea Michelle replied to the post commenting, “Omg congratulations!!!! ”

And Carrie Underwood wrote simply, “Congratulations!!!”

Country artist, Hurd, also got in on the fun, captioning another sweet picture, “MY BOYS CAN SWIM. BABY BOY HURD 2020! Look at her…cannot believe this life with this girl. “Also, thank you George Constanza for this caption that I’ve been sitting on my entire life..,” per Billboard.

The “My Church” hitmaker and Hurd announced they were engaged in July 2017, and walked down the aisle in an intimate ceremony in March the following year.

The baby is expected sometime in March 2020. Congratulations!