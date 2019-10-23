Rep Katie Hill Flees Reporters Questions

California Democratic Rep. Katie Hill refused to answer questions from the Daily Caller regarding her extramarital affair with a male congressional staffer and if she is considering resigning.

WATCH:

This comes after Hill’s office called the police on the Daily Caller for staking out her office Tuesday. After police went inside the office, an officer approached the reporter if he was a member of the press, to which he responded “yes.” The officer then went back into the office and left about five minutes later. (RELATED: Democratic Rep. Katie Hill Denies Affair With Congressional Aide, But Not Affair With Campaign Staffer)

(Developing…)