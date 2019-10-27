ISIS Leader Likely Killed In US Military Operation, Sources Say

ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi is likely dead following a United States military operation in northwest Syria on Saturday, according to multiple sources and reports.

Multiple sources familiar with the operation say there is DNA from a body awaiting confirmation, and those sources say they are “99%” sure it is Baghdadi, the Daily Caller can report. Multiple intelligence services also signed off on the raid.

President Donald Trump is expected to give an announcement Sunday morning, said Hogan Gidley, the White House deputy press secretary, but it’s unclear what exactly he’ll address. (RELATED: Trump Begins Withdrawing Troops From Syria)

“Something very big has just happened,” Trump said in a tweet on Saturday night.

Something very big has just happened! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 27, 2019



CNN reported that an administration official told them the announcement is expected to be related to foreign policy. CNN also reported sources told them al-Baghdadi was believed to be dead.

Newsweek reported that Baghdadi was killed in the operation that took place on Saturday night. The report states that Trump had approved the operation about a week before it was conducted.

Reuters and Fox News similarly reported that an operation targeting al-Baghdadi took place on Saturday.