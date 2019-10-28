‘I Hope He’s Burning In Hell’: Meghan McCain Holds Nothing Back On The Death Of al-Baghdadi

Meghan McCain took a moment Monday to celebrate the weekend raid that resulted in the death of ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

McCain said during a segment of “The View” that Americans should all be united in celebrating the fact that al-Baghdadi was no longer in charge of the terrorist organization. (RELATED: ‘You Feckless Unpatriotic Cowards!’: Meghan McCain Unloads On White House For Abandoning Kurds)

Abby Huntsman responded to news of the raid by asking the others not to make this day about President Donald Trump.

“It’s a huge deal. It’s a big deal. I mean, this is the biggest death of a terror leader since Osama bin Laden,” she began. “When bad things get the blame, when good things happen, you deserve some credit. We spend every day on the show with a tit for tat and trying to find a hit on Trump, and say what a terrible president he is. I’m not going to do this today, because the men and women who were involved don’t deserve it. They don’t deserve that conversation. They deserve to be praised for that mission.”

McCain jumped in, saying that the real focus should be on this being a win for America in addition to long-awaited justice for al-Baghdadi’s former American prisoner Kayla Mueller.

“Can I talk? I’m sorry. I want to talk about Kayla Mueller who was a woman from Prescott, Arizona, who was a Doctors Without Borders volunteer who was taken by al-Baghdadi, tortured, kept in solitary confinement, raped over and over and over again, and had the opportunity to leave and didn’t, and saved other women,” McCain explained. “She’s a very big name nationally, and in Arizona in particular. I think today we honor her. We honor her family.”

“This guy, Baghdadi, was the worst of the worst of the worst kind of scum on the planet of Earth, and I hope he’s burning in hell with Osama bin Laden. It’s our life or the others,” McCain continued, recalling how she felt the day she learned that Osama bin Laden had been killed.

“I was on a plane, and the plane applauded, and I was so — I was crying and elated, and I remember wanting to go on the streets and there was a bunch of people. I was going from D.C. To New York, but there were people celebrating,” she said. “I wanted to celebrate yesterday, and there was not this feeling of celebration in the way that we should take these wins because it’s a win for America, and it’s a win for democracy, and it’s a win for freedom, and it’s a win for people who don’t believe in torture and raping young women who are just volunteering with Doctors Without Borders overseas and I think at this moment, all of our hearts should be with the Mueller family today.”