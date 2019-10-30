Army Ranger Veteran Sean Parnell Announces 2020 Congressional Run

Army Ranger veteran and bestselling author Sean Parnell announced Wednesday that he plans to run for Congress in his home state of Pennsylvania.

“I have decided to serve the greatest nation in the world once again and run for Congress in 2020, to represent the great people of Pennsylvania-17,” Parnell tweeted. “It’s time that Congress has leaders that listen to the people and are inspired to do what’s best for those they represent.”

Parnell made the official announcement Wednesday morning on “Fox & Friends.”

Before Parnell got to his big announcement he was asked to weigh in on former Vice President Joe Biden’s claim that President Donald Trump should “stay in his lane.”

“First of all, stay in his lane? For God’s sakes, defeating ISIS is precisely in the president’s lane,” Parnell responded. “If Joe Biden thinks dealing with terrorist threats around the world is not in the commander in chief’s lane, perhaps he should be disqualified from running for the job. Clearly he does not understand what it entails.”

“President Trump ran on defeating ISIS, destroying territorial caliphate,” Parnell continued. “He did that. He killed tens of thousands of ISIS fighters. He did that. He killed number one and number two guy in the organization. I think President Trump has a handle on situation.”

After that exchange, Parnell finally got to the big reveal:

“I am so excited to announce that today I’m declaring my candidacy for the great people of Pennsylvania’s 17th District for Congress of the United States. I think that Pennsylvanians and specifically the people of western Pennsylvania deserve leadership that truly represents them. Right now my opponent does not represent them at all.”

“Who is the opponent?” host Steve Doocey asked.

“Conor Lamb, self-described moderate Democrat,” Parnell responded. “The truth of the matter is he voted in lockstep with Nancy Pelosi 98% of the time. The policies is he advocating for would be absolutely devastating for western Pennsylvania. My job is not only beat him in that district but run for the people and families and children in western Pennsylvania.” (RELATED: Conor Lamb Is Officially The Winner Of Pennsylvania Special Election)

Lamb took the seat after winning a special election in March of 2018.