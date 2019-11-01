Adam Schiff: ‘If Richard Nixon Had Had Fox Prime Time, He Would Have Never Been Forced To Leave Office’

California Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff blasted Fox News’ conservative prime time programming as “devoid of facts” and something that, had it been in existence then, would have kept former President Richard Nixon from being “forced to leave office.”

Speaking with CNN anchor Chris Cuomo on Thursday night’s edition of “Cuomo Prime Time,” Schiff explained his belief that Fox News’ programming allows President Donald Trump’s supporters “to live in this alternate fact world” that Nixon didn’t benefit from.

“Now, I will say this, the president’s circumstances are also very different than Watergate and I think for a very fundamental reason,” Schiff told Cuomo.

“The president now has Fox [News] prime time, and that allows his supporters to live in this alternate fact world and, frankly, I think if Richard Nixon had had Fox [News] prime time, he would have never been forced to leave office. That’s what we’re up against, an information environment in which you can live in a world devoid of facts and that’s a world, frankly, that is very suitable for a president like this.”

Fox News’ prime time programming includes commentary from hosts Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity, and Laura Ingraham from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. (RELATED: Fox News Returns Fire After Ex-Reporter Carl Cameron Bashes Network: ‘He Has A Very Short Memory’)

The California congressman has leaned on Watergate-style comparisons before. In May 2018 he said former special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation was “a size and scope probably beyond Watergate.”

